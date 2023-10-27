Pedestrian critically injured after apparently being run over by garbage truck in Nuuanu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A female pedestrian was critically injured after apparently being run over by a garbage truck in Nuuanu Friday morning, Honolulu police said.

The incident happened around 5:40 a.m. on Kuakini Street, east of Bachelot Street.

According to HPD, a 57-year-old man reversed out of Bachelot Street to drop off a garbage container on the side of the road.

After dropping off the rubbish container, police say the driver discovered an adult female lying on the roadway in front of his vehicle.

Investigators said the pedestrian was outside of a marked crosswalk when the crash occurred.

Officials said the female pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the driver was not injured and he remained at the scene.

Police said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash on the part of the driver. However, it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are a contributing factor on the part of the pedestrian.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

