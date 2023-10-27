HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

KPD: Moped rider in critical crash wasn’t wearing helmet

Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police vehicle(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was critically injured in a moped crash in Poipu on Thursday morning, Kauai police said.

Police said the 54-year-old lost control on Kiahuna Plantation Drive around 10 a.m.

First responders treated the man before transporting him to Wilcox Medical Center. He was later airlifted to Oahu for further treatment in critical condition.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Speed does not appear to be a factor, and toxicology results are still pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luxury home on Front St. destroyed by fire.
He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Amazon continues Hawaii expansion with $415M investment, 500 new jobs for residents
Shark warning sign / HNN
Experts: Shark bite off Oahu’s North Shore a reminder for beachgoers to stay vigilant
Before 17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu stepped onto the stage for the blind auditions of NBC’s “The...
PODCAST: Hawaii teen preps for journey on ‘The Voice’ after chair-turning blind audition

Latest News

Do you have what it takes to enter the HNN Halloween contest?
Submit your photos: The ‘This is Now’ Halloween costume contest is back!
The KWXX Ho'olaule'a was set to take place on Jan. 20, but organizers announced their permits...
Popular community event on Hawaii Island is in jeopardy
Hawaii News Now/File
Hawaii woman indicted for filing false tax returns, COVID unemployment fraud
Healthcare Hero: In the midst of chaos, her patients call her a voice of reassurance
A grateful mom remembers this physician every time she looks at her healthy daughters
On Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at about 5:40 a.m., a critical motor vehicle collision involving a...
Pedestrian critically injured after apparently being run over by garbage truck in Nuuanu