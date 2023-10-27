KPD: Moped rider in critical crash wasn’t wearing helmet

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was critically injured in a moped crash in Poipu on Thursday morning, Kauai police said.

Police said the 54-year-old lost control on Kiahuna Plantation Drive around 10 a.m.

First responders treated the man before transporting him to Wilcox Medical Center. He was later airlifted to Oahu for further treatment in critical condition.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Speed does not appear to be a factor, and toxicology results are still pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.

