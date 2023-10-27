State will soon start sending out checks in landmark $328M Hawaiian Home Lands settlement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a historic decision, the state Supreme Court has resolved a single complaint that held up a multi-million dollar Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist settlement.

It means those in the case will soon start seeing checks, officials said.

Roseland Haunani Tom, 72, of Ewa Beach says she’s been on the waitlist since 1984.

“When I got the word, I said thank you Jesus. I was just overwhelmed, tears of joy,” Tom said.

“I am receiving $152,000 and I just want to give all the glory and honor to our Lord,” she added.

Leona Kalima, 71, of Waimanalo is the lead plaintiff in Kalima v. Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. She told Hawaii News Now she’s ecstatic.

Landmark settlement approved for Native Hawaiians who spent decades on DHHL waitlist

“I’m over the moon because we’ve been waiting 24 years. I am so happy and grateful to the Hawaii Supreme Court,” said Kalima.

The $328 million Kalima settlement, decades in the making, was stalled by a single person last week who complained that his claim was denied.

On Thursday, the state Supreme Court ruled that Rickey Rivera was not entitled to receive compensation.

“My department and I are very happy that this case has come to a conclusion finally after so many years and we are very pleased that the Supreme Court’s decision was so clear,” said state Attorney General Anne Lopez.

“They recognized that this was an issue of tremendous public importance, that thousands of individuals and more than thousands of family members of the deceased class members who’ve been waiting for this compensation for over 23 years are now going to be compensated,” added attorney Tom Grande.

Attorneys say the settlement payments will range from very small to more than $100,000.

There are 2,515 plaintiffs — 60% are still alive and most are in their 70s.

Families of plaintiffs who have died must go through probate court to get the money. For the living, checks are expected in a couple weeks with priority for those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

“We’ve asked the claims administrator to identify class members within the zip codes that were affected by the fires and those will be some of first checks going out,” said attorney Carl Varady.

Attorneys say the money has to be transferred from the court account to the claims administrator, which prepares the checks so it’s expected to take a couple weeks to arrive in the mail.

