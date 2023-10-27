HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

State will soon start sending out checks in landmark $328M Hawaiian Home Lands settlement

The Hawaii Supreme Court made an historic decision to resolve a single complaint that held up a multi-million dollar Hawaiian Homelands waitlist settlement.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:49 PM HST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a historic decision, the state Supreme Court has resolved a single complaint that held up a multi-million dollar Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist settlement.

It means those in the case will soon start seeing checks, officials said.

Roseland Haunani Tom, 72, of Ewa Beach says she’s been on the waitlist since 1984.

“When I got the word, I said thank you Jesus. I was just overwhelmed, tears of joy,” Tom said.

“I am receiving $152,000 and I just want to give all the glory and honor to our Lord,” she added.

Leona Kalima, 71, of Waimanalo is the lead plaintiff in Kalima v. Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. She told Hawaii News Now she’s ecstatic.

Landmark settlement approved for Native Hawaiians who spent decades on DHHL waitlist

“I’m over the moon because we’ve been waiting 24 years. I am so happy and grateful to the Hawaii Supreme Court,” said Kalima.

The $328 million Kalima settlement, decades in the making, was stalled by a single person last week who complained that his claim was denied.

On Thursday, the state Supreme Court ruled that Rickey Rivera was not entitled to receive compensation.

“My department and I are very happy that this case has come to a conclusion finally after so many years and we are very pleased that the Supreme Court’s decision was so clear,” said state Attorney General Anne Lopez.

“They recognized that this was an issue of tremendous public importance, that thousands of individuals and more than thousands of family members of the deceased class members who’ve been waiting for this compensation for over 23 years are now going to be compensated,” added attorney Tom Grande.

Attorneys say the settlement payments will range from very small to more than $100,000.

There are 2,515 plaintiffs — 60% are still alive and most are in their 70s.

Families of plaintiffs who have died must go through probate court to get the money. For the living, checks are expected in a couple weeks with priority for those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

“We’ve asked the claims administrator to identify class members within the zip codes that were affected by the fires and those will be some of first checks going out,” said attorney Carl Varady.

Attorneys say the money has to be transferred from the court account to the claims administrator, which prepares the checks so it’s expected to take a couple weeks to arrive in the mail.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luxury home on Front St. destroyed by fire.
He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Amazon continues Hawaii expansion with $415M investment, 500 new jobs for residents
Shark warning sign / HNN
Experts: Shark bite off Oahu’s North Shore a reminder for beachgoers to stay vigilant
Before 17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu stepped onto the stage for the blind auditions of NBC’s “The...
PODCAST: Hawaii teen preps for journey on ‘The Voice’ after chair-turning blind audition

Latest News

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says medicine should not be thrown in the trash or...
Drug Take Back Day: Where to safely dispose of unused medications in Hawaii
On Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at about 5:40 a.m., a critical motor vehicle collision involving a...
Pedestrian critically injured after apparently being run over by garbage truck in Nuuanu
Kauai police vehicle
Moped rider in critical condition after losing control, crashing on Kauai
Lahaina residents will be able to return to three more disaster areas this Friday and Saturday.
HNN News Brief (Oct. 27, 2023)
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, October 27, 2023