Lost your car in the Maui fires? Here’s what you should do

Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials urge tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees and first responders on the island where a wildfire demolished a historic town and killed dozens. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Owners who have lost their vehicles in the Lahaina or Kula disaster areas are being urged identify their vehicles before EPA crews begin their cleanup process in Lahaina.

Officials believe about 4,000 cars were incinerated in the fires but they need help documenting an estimated 1,000 of vehicles abandoned in public right-of-way areas.

Owners who fill out a burned vehicle form by this Friday can receive assistance with their desired management options.

We’re told if the deadline passes, unidentified cars could be removed and recycled.

Maui County seeking public’s help to document vehicles incinerated in Aug. 8 fires

Maui County urged vehicle owners to fill out the damaged vehicle form if they meet all the following criteria:

  • Your vehicle was parked on a public roadway or public area within the disaster area
  • You have not already retrieved your vehicle
  • You have not already filed a claim for the vehicle under your car insurance

Meanwhile, owners of burned electric and hybrid vehicles are being warned to not attempt to start, work on or even sit in their vehicle.

They say fire-damaged EVs and hybrid vehicles are likely to be very dangerous.

A removal plan for these vehicles is being worked on.

Vehicle owners can submit a burned vehicle form online with the vehicle’s last known location, make and model or call the County of Maui’s Abandoned Vehicle and Metals Office at 808-270-6102.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 27. For more information, click here.

