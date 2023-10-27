HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone

Among the Lahaina neighborhoods devastated by fires was one of the most sought-after and expensive communities in the state.
By Daryl Huff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:08 PM HST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Lahaina wildfire didn’t discriminate. Lost in the ferocious blaze were humble family homes and expensive beachfront estates.

Access to some of those more affluent areas on Front Street were opened to residents this week.

Resident Jim Blaha invited Hawaii News Now to see the condition of his home and the neighborhood he loved.

“There’s so much unknown,” said Blaha, as he drove along Front Street — from the flattened 505 Front St. shops, passed the remarkably intact Lahaina Shores Resort and into the beachfront neighborhood.

It’s a mix of older, modest homes and family compounds side-by-side with what could be called mansions.

The fire took the vast majority of structures, but some survived intact, defying any easy explanation.

But Blaha said regardless of what’s left standing, the neighborhood is gone.

“It was a neighborhood of people that were a community,” he said. “Lots of us live here full-time. Many of us were here at least six to nine months of the year ... and everyone knew everyone else.”

Finding his 50-year-old home untouched, just as he left it before the fire, brought mixed feelings.

“Seeing pictures from the air and seeing pictures from the ground ... didn’t hit home until yesterday when I actually stepped on property,” Blaha said. “It was our home. I’m losing a little emotion here.”

Blaha said he’s not sure really what to do, but wants to do something. “Once you begin to process it and figure out what I can and cannot do that’s when I can take action,” he said.

That’s another thing he shares with all Lahaina neighbors, both with or without houses.

“We have no water, no electricity, no sewer and no indication from our government officials when that might happen,” Blaha said. “So our re-entry into Lahaina is completely unknown. And that’s the scary part for me.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Amazon continues Hawaii expansion with $415M investment, 500 new jobs for residents
Shark warning sign / HNN
Experts: Shark bite off Oahu’s North Shore a reminder for beachgoers to stay vigilant
Before 17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu stepped onto the stage for the blind auditions of NBC’s “The...
PODCAST: Hawaii teen preps for journey on ‘The Voice’ after chair-turning blind audition

Latest News

Kauai police vehicle
KPD: Moped rider in critical condition after losing control
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says medicine should not be thrown in the trash or...
Drug Take Back Day: Where to safely dispose of unused medications in Hawaii
On Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at about 5:40 a.m., a critical motor vehicle collision involving a...
Pedestrian critically injured after apparently being run over by garbage truck in Nuuanu
Lahaina residents will be able to return to three more disaster areas this Friday and Saturday.
HNN News Brief (Oct. 27, 2023)
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, October 27, 2023