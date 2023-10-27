He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Lahaina wildfire didn’t discriminate. Lost in the ferocious blaze were humble family homes and expensive beachfront estates.

Access to some of those more affluent areas on Front Street were opened to residents this week.

Resident Jim Blaha invited Hawaii News Now to see the condition of his home and the neighborhood he loved.

“There’s so much unknown,” said Blaha, as he drove along Front Street — from the flattened 505 Front St. shops, passed the remarkably intact Lahaina Shores Resort and into the beachfront neighborhood.

It’s a mix of older, modest homes and family compounds side-by-side with what could be called mansions.

The fire took the vast majority of structures, but some survived intact, defying any easy explanation.

But Blaha said regardless of what’s left standing, the neighborhood is gone.

“It was a neighborhood of people that were a community,” he said. “Lots of us live here full-time. Many of us were here at least six to nine months of the year ... and everyone knew everyone else.”

Finding his 50-year-old home untouched, just as he left it before the fire, brought mixed feelings.

“Seeing pictures from the air and seeing pictures from the ground ... didn’t hit home until yesterday when I actually stepped on property,” Blaha said. “It was our home. I’m losing a little emotion here.”

Blaha said he’s not sure really what to do, but wants to do something. “Once you begin to process it and figure out what I can and cannot do that’s when I can take action,” he said.

That’s another thing he shares with all Lahaina neighbors, both with or without houses.

“We have no water, no electricity, no sewer and no indication from our government officials when that might happen,” Blaha said. “So our re-entry into Lahaina is completely unknown. And that’s the scary part for me.”

