Kula residents who lost homes in fire say county took much-needed water meters

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kula residents who lost their homes in the August wildfires say they no longer have much-needed water because the county took away their water meters.

Mark Ross is among those impacted. A pile of rubble is what’s left of his home on Kualono Place.

Today, he and his neighbors are still trying to save what little they have.

“As of today, there’s still hot spots in the gulch,” Ross said.

Ross stands in front of a fire hose near his property.

“A retired fireman came up and noticed we had a standpipe and donated the hose and showed us how to use it,” he said. “So, we’re firefighters now.”

Aside from fighting fires, they are trying to stabilize the now bare soil with native plants to prevent mudslides when rain comes.

“Very concerned obviously because we have toxic ash on all the sites that are sitting on the edge of the gulch, plus all this stuff that’s in the gulch that’s burned that could literally end up down in Kihei.”

While they have a hose, most of them don’t even have water.

The county water department took their water meters away. The water director said it was necessary to protect all the other water users.

“Well, in the first place, all the water meters are property of the county. We supply water meters to serve properties, but they are a property of the county and when you have a fire and it destroys the home, and then a service connection, contamination can get into that line,” said John Stufflebean.

Ross said they were left in the dark.

He said they need water to irrigate their land, stabilize the soil, and fight potential future fires because it is still smoldering in the nearby gulch.

Ross is one of only a few who now has his water meters back. He said he paid about $1,600 to have it reinstalled with a backflow preventor. He is now advocating for his neighbors.

Stufflebean said the rest of the homeowners will get their meters back this week or next.

“Be patient. I know that’s really hard to say. But we will not provide water until it’s safe and we will not tell people that the water is safe until it is,” Stufflebean said.

Ross is encouraging county officials to have better communication going forward.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.