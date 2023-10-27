Kaimuki football coach tells family and friends’ story of survival in Israel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the war in Israel continues, it has affected people all around the world, including a Kaimuki teacher and football coach who shares his friends and family’s story of survival.

“The only thing I can think of in the past two weeks or so have been is like some sort of like a survival guilt.”

Matti Gorodenchik moved to Hawaii from Jerusalem in 2019 and has been on the Kaimuki coaching staff ever since.

It was on the sidelines of the Bulldogs’ game on October 6th that he started receiving texts from back home. He immediately knew something wasn’t right.

“Being Israeli, we get notifications about all the rockets coming from Gaza, so I know my sister lives in that area and I know my friends have relatives there that go often to visit,” Gorodenchik told Hawaii News Now. “Then getting the answer, this is not like we’re used to and I’m just on the sideline at Pearl City and I just froze .”

All of Gorodenchik’s immediate family escaped safely, but he’s certain that many of his friends didn’t make it.

“The fact that I know that my family, my sister, my best friends and others either had to escape death, survived murder or actually dead.”

He told Hawaii News Now about his close friend’s terrifying moment when troops entered her home with her family and daughter trying to stay quiet.

“You got to hold your breath like you’re in the swimming pool,” Gorodenchik said. “She told me, my three year old daughter, I had to full on hold my hand over a mouth and nose.”

Despite all the turmoil and pain that coach Matti has faced, the practice field has become his sanctuary knowing that his team is right by his side.

“The Kaimuki community has been overwhelmingly amazing to me.”

Gorodenchik admits that it’s been a struggle going to practice everyday while his home country is at war, but he says his players keep him going.

“They are my rock right now,” Gorodenchik said. “My players just come and hug me every day, my players come and check in with me every day.”

Gorodenchik says his new home here in the Pacific could serve as an example for the rest of the world.

“Yeah, if I could take one thing from Hawaii and send it to the to the rest of the world is a spirit of aloha.”

Gorodenchik still calls his friends and family every night.

On the gridiron, the Bulldogs are set to face Pearl City in the OIA Division II playoffs on Saturday.

