HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Instant ramen Cup Noodles will be microwavable, changing from foam to paper cup

For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.
For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.(Nissin Foods USA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:45 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite instant ramen Cup Noodles is going green.

For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.

Starting next year, the cups will no longer be made from Styrofoam.

They will be made from paper, which is more environmentally friendly.

The change also means the ramen can be cooked in the microwave, which eliminates the need for boiling water.

Don’t worry, Cup Noodles’ recognizable logo and packaging won’t change. But the plastic wrap around the cups will also be switched out for sleeves made from recycled paper.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luxury home on Front St. destroyed by fire.
He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Amazon continues Hawaii expansion with $415M investment, 500 new jobs for residents
Shark warning sign / HNN
Experts: Shark bite off Oahu’s North Shore a reminder for beachgoers to stay vigilant
Before 17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu stepped onto the stage for the blind auditions of NBC’s “The...
PODCAST: Hawaii teen preps for journey on ‘The Voice’ after chair-turning blind audition

Latest News

“The only thing I can think of in the past two weeks or so have been is like some sort of like...
Kaimuki football coach tells family and friends’ story of survival in Israel
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
If you lost your car in the Maui wildfires, here’s what you should do
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Richard Moll arrives at the eighth annual TV Land Awards on Saturday April 17, 2010, in Los...
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom ‘Night Court,’ dies at 80