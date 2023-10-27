HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii woman indicted for filing false tax returns, COVID unemployment fraud

Hawaii News Now/File
Hawaii News Now/File(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Hawaii woman accused of filing false tax returns for years and fraudulently obtaining pandemic unemployment funds.

Heidi Cafirma, of Waipahu, was charged Thursday with multiple counts, including filing false tax returns, wire fraud, money laundering and structuring.

Court documents say from 2016 to 2020, Cafirma filed joint tax returns for her and her spouse that underreported their income and taxes owed.

Cafirma also allegedly lied about her employment status during the pandemic in order to receive unemployment benefits. As a result, she received roughly $70,500 in unemployment benefits for certification forms filled out from June 2020 through September 2021.

If convicted, Cafirma faces up to three years in prison for each false return count, 20 years for each count of wire fraud, 10 years for money laundering and five years for illegal structuring.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luxury home on Front St. destroyed by fire.
He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Amazon continues Hawaii expansion with $415M investment, 500 new jobs for residents
Shark warning sign / HNN
Experts: Shark bite off Oahu’s North Shore a reminder for beachgoers to stay vigilant
Before 17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu stepped onto the stage for the blind auditions of NBC’s “The...
PODCAST: Hawaii teen preps for journey on ‘The Voice’ after chair-turning blind audition

Latest News

Do you have what it takes to enter the HNN Halloween contest?
Submit your photos: The ‘This is Now’ Halloween costume contest is back!
The KWXX Ho'olaule'a was set to take place on Jan. 20, but organizers announced their permits...
Popular community event on Hawaii Island is in jeopardy
Healthcare Hero: In the midst of chaos, her patients call her a voice of reassurance
A grateful mom remembers this physician every time she looks at her healthy daughters
On Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at about 5:40 a.m., a critical motor vehicle collision involving a...
Pedestrian critically injured after apparently being run over by garbage truck in Nuuanu