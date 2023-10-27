Hawaii woman indicted for filing false tax returns, COVID unemployment fraud

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Hawaii woman accused of filing false tax returns for years and fraudulently obtaining pandemic unemployment funds.

Heidi Cafirma, of Waipahu, was charged Thursday with multiple counts, including filing false tax returns, wire fraud, money laundering and structuring.

Court documents say from 2016 to 2020, Cafirma filed joint tax returns for her and her spouse that underreported their income and taxes owed.

Cafirma also allegedly lied about her employment status during the pandemic in order to receive unemployment benefits. As a result, she received roughly $70,500 in unemployment benefits for certification forms filled out from June 2020 through September 2021.

If convicted, Cafirma faces up to three years in prison for each false return count, 20 years for each count of wire fraud, 10 years for money laundering and five years for illegal structuring.

