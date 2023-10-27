A grateful mom remembers this physician every time she looks at her healthy daughters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dr. Angela Pratt helped save Jeannie Lum’s life when she went into labor early. It’s something Lum thinks about every time she looks at her daughters.

Pratt has worked at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children for more than 20 years, but her interest in obstetrics goes back much further.

“People ask me, how long have you been at?” she said. “I think they’re pretty surprised to say about five months in utero because my mother was in preterm labor at 24 weeks.” Fortunately, her mom didn’t deliver her until 36 weeks, and Pratt thrived to be the doctor she is today.

Lum’s own health scare came as she was shopping.

“It was the Fourth of July and I was at the store and went to the restroom,” she said.

“I didn’t have time to call the ambulance. got in, texted Pratt I don’t know if my baby is going to be OK. I don’t know if I’m going to be OK ... because there was just a lot of blood.”

At her lowest moment, she says, Pratt was right there with her every step of the way.

That calm helped bring Jeannie’s two healthy daughters into the world. And while it’s been years since they were born, it’s something neither woman will forget — for life.

That’s the the reason Jeannie nominated Pratt as a Hawaii Healthcare Hero.

“She was more than my doctor. She was a mom, a sister, she was a friend,” Lum said.

