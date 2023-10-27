HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

A grateful mom remembers this physician every time she looks at her healthy daughters

Dr. Pratt has worked at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children for more than 20 years. She says helping people is her "life's passion."
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dr. Angela Pratt helped save Jeannie Lum’s life when she went into labor early. It’s something Lum thinks about every time she looks at her daughters.

Pratt has worked at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children for more than 20 years, but her interest in obstetrics goes back much further.

“People ask me, how long have you been at?” she said. “I think they’re pretty surprised to say about five months in utero because my mother was in preterm labor at 24 weeks.” Fortunately, her mom didn’t deliver her until 36 weeks, and Pratt thrived to be the doctor she is today.

Lum’s own health scare came as she was shopping.

“It was the Fourth of July and I was at the store and went to the restroom,” she said.

“I didn’t have time to call the ambulance. got in, texted Pratt I don’t know if my baby is going to be OK. I don’t know if I’m going to be OK ... because there was just a lot of blood.”

At her lowest moment, she says, Pratt was right there with her every step of the way.

That calm helped bring Jeannie’s two healthy daughters into the world. And while it’s been years since they were born, it’s something neither woman will forget — for life.

That’s the the reason Jeannie nominated Pratt as a Hawaii Healthcare Hero.

“She was more than my doctor. She was a mom, a sister, she was a friend,” Lum said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luxury home on Front St. destroyed by fire.
He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Amazon continues Hawaii expansion with $415M investment, 500 new jobs for residents
Shark warning sign / HNN
Experts: Shark bite off Oahu’s North Shore a reminder for beachgoers to stay vigilant
Before 17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu stepped onto the stage for the blind auditions of NBC’s “The...
PODCAST: Hawaii teen preps for journey on ‘The Voice’ after chair-turning blind audition

Latest News

Do you have what it takes to enter the HNN Halloween contest?
Submit your photos: The ‘This is Now’ Halloween costume contest is back!
The KWXX Ho'olaule'a was set to take place on Jan. 20, but organizers announced their permits...
Popular community event on Hawaii Island is in jeopardy
Hawaii News Now/File
Hawaii woman indicted for filing false tax returns, COVID unemployment fraud
On Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at about 5:40 a.m., a critical motor vehicle collision involving a...
Pedestrian critically injured after apparently being run over by garbage truck in Nuuanu