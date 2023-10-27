First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions expected to linger over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mostly dry weather regime will continue into next week.

However, on Kauai, there is potential for increased windward showers this weekend. Light and variable winds will prevail, except for a brief period of trade winds from Saturday to Monday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Several overlapping north to northwest swells will keep surf heights from dropping out along north facing shores over the next seven days.

The next north-northwest swell will arrive by Saturday night, and a third north-northwest swell will arrive late Monday and linger into the middle of next week.

A series of swells originating in the Southern Hemisphere will likely boost surf heights along south facing shores from Friday on into early next week.

Higher than predicted water levels have been observed across the Hawaiian Islands this week. Minor coastal flooding could occur during the normally high astronomical tides this weekend over Kauai.

