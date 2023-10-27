HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions expected to linger over the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions expected to linger over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions expected to linger over the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mostly dry weather regime will continue into next week.

However, on Kauai, there is potential for increased windward showers this weekend. Light and variable winds will prevail, except for a brief period of trade winds from Saturday to Monday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Several overlapping north to northwest swells will keep surf heights from dropping out along north facing shores over the next seven days.

The next north-northwest swell will arrive by Saturday night, and a third north-northwest swell will arrive late Monday and linger into the middle of next week.

A series of swells originating in the Southern Hemisphere will likely boost surf heights along south facing shores from Friday on into early next week.

Higher than predicted water levels have been observed across the Hawaiian Islands this week. Minor coastal flooding could occur during the normally high astronomical tides this weekend over Kauai.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, October 27, 2023

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Luxury home on Front St. destroyed by fire.
He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone
Amazon continues Hawaii expansion with $415M investment, 500 new jobs for residents
Shark warning sign / HNN
Experts: Shark bite off Oahu’s North Shore a reminder for beachgoers to stay vigilant
HPD police cruiser / file image
Police investigating apparent shooting in Makiki that left man seriously injured

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, October 27, 2023
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Slow winds through Thursday and gradually trades will rebuild
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected to persist through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 26, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected to persist through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected to persist through the weekend