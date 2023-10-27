Drug Take Back Day: Where to safely dispose of unused medications in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you have any unused medicine that’s just taking up space in your bathroom? Here’s what you can do with them.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and the community is encouraged to bring in expired or unused prescriptions to be properly disposed of at several collection sites across the state.

Tablets, capsules, liquids, and other forms of medication will be accepted. Everything can be kept in its original container and no labels need to be removed.

Vaping devices will also be accepted, but batteries must be removed.

Officials say new or used syringes will not be accepted.

Collection sites will be set up in the following locations on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

OAHU

Honolulu Fire Department: Kailua fire station 18 parking lot (211 Kuulei Road)

Hawaii State Capitol: Beretania Street drive-thru (415 S. Beretania Street)

Honolulu Police Department: Pearl City police station parking lot (1100 Waimano Home Road)

Time Supermarkets Kahala parking lot (1173 21st Avenue)

HAWAII ISLAND

Hawaii Police Department: Kona police station parking lot (74-611 Hale Makai Place)

Ka Waena Lapaau Medical Complex: Upper parking lot at corner of Ponahawai and Komohana Street (670 Ponahawai Street)

KAUAI

Kauai Police Department: Main station parking lot (3990 Kaana Street)

MAUI

Maui Police Department: Main station parking lot (55 Mahalani Street)

National Take Back Initiatives are conducted twice a year and free to the public. Organizers say no questions are asked when drugs are dropped off.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says medicine should not be thrown in the trash or flushed down the toilet. Proper disposal reduces the risk of prescription drugs entering the human water supply or potentially harming aquatic life.

