8-inch water main break prompts closure of Waipahu Intermediate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 8-inch water main break has forced the closure of Waipahu Intermediate Friday morning, the state Department of Education said.

The break was reported around 3:10 a.m. on Waikele Road near Waipahu Intermediate.

The Board of Water Supply said 14 homes in the area are being affected, including the school.

Officials said the Waipahu Intermediate is expected to be without running water through the afternoon while repairs are made.

The school is contacting families directly.

So far, no word on when water service will be restored.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

