BWS responding to 12-inch water main break in Manoa

12-inch water main break in Manoa
12-inch water main break in Manoa(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:30 AM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 12-inch water main break in Manoa Friday morning, officials said.

The break was reported around 4:50 a.m. on Woodlawn Drive near Manoa Marketplace.

BWS said Woodlawn drive is closed in both directions between Manoa Public Library and Manoa Marketplace.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

It’s not yet known how many customers are impacted by the break.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

