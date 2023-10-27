BWS responding to 12-inch water main break in Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 12-inch water main break in Manoa Friday morning, officials said.

The break was reported around 4:50 a.m. on Woodlawn Drive near Manoa Marketplace.

BWS said Woodlawn drive is closed in both directions between Manoa Public Library and Manoa Marketplace.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

It’s not yet known how many customers are impacted by the break.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

