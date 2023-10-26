HI Now Daily
The votes are in: Meet this year’s chunkiest (and cutest) monk seal

The winner of Chunky Seal Week is RH58, better known as Rocky!
The winner of Chunky Seal Week is RH58, better known as Rocky!(Hawaii Marine Animal Response)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:40 AM HST|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:56 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The votes are in: Hawaii now has a winner for this year’s chunkiest and cutest monk seal.

The winner is RH58, better known as Rocky!

The public voted for the beloved seal on the Hawaii Marine Animal Response’s Instagram stories during its Chunky Seal Week.

The 23-year-old made history in 2017 as the first recorded monk seal to give birth in Waikiki.

Rocky has given birth to 14 pups, with the most recent born in 2022 at Kaimana Beach.

