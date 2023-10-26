As UH president Lassner prepares to retire, he is confident in the future of Athletics

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As David Lassner looks back on his time as University of Hawaii president, some of the biggest things when it comes to athletics have been the Aloha Stadium Project and his most recent hire Craig Angelos.

President Lassner telling Hawaii News Now that he is concerned for the future of the on going Aloha Stadium Project.

A project cloaked in controversy and delays with a new expected opening of 2028.

“The state really cares about UH Manoa football and part of having a successful football program is having a place to play, commensurate with the the rest of the nation and the teams we play against.” Lassner said.

On top of giving the Rainbow Warriors a permanent place to call home, Lassner also see’s the benefits in the area for other Revenue generators.

“Concerts, tractor pulls, whatever they want to do as well as the opportunities to develop the rest of the land around it and generate the revenue from that.”

It’s been a long road for Lassner and the University, but now has a little bit of hope in the project, now that they have a seat at the table.

“About two or three years ago, they started inviting the university into executive sessions which had not been the case,” Lassner said. “So decisions were made for many years without us at the table.”

Looking ahead, the Stadium is a tool for Lassner’s latest high profile hire, Athletics Director Craig Angelos.

A pick Lassner says was the right choice.

Lassner says that Angelos has a particular set of qualities that he thinks will successfully navigate UH athletics into the future.

“Craig comes in with a tool set honed from a lot of experience at multiple institutions large and medium and including playing in a stadium owned by somebody else.”

Lassner is set to retire at the end of 2024.

