HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Toyota recalls 751,000 Highlanders in the US to make sure bumper covers and hardware can’t fall off

A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Wednesday,...
A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 751,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with the tabs that hold the front bumper covers on.

The recall covers certain Toyota Highlanders from the 2020 through 2023 model years including gas-electric hybrids.

The company says in a statement that the SUVs have resin front lower bumper covers that are connected with mounting tabs. If there’s a even a minor impact to the lower bumper cover assembly, the mounting tabs could detach, and parts of the assembly could fall into the road and become a hazard.

Dealers will inspect the bumper cover tabs for damage. If there isn’t any, they’ll install improved hardware to hold the covers. If damage is found, dealers will replace the upper and/or lower bumper covers and add the improved hardware.

Toyota says it will notify owners by late December. Owners can check to see if their Highlander is affected by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering vehicle identification or license plate numbers, the company said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luxury home on Front St. destroyed by fire.
He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Amazon continues Hawaii expansion with $415M investment, 500 new jobs for residents
Shark warning sign / HNN
Experts: Shark bite off Oahu’s North Shore a reminder for beachgoers to stay vigilant
Before 17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu stepped onto the stage for the blind auditions of NBC’s “The...
PODCAST: Hawaii teen preps for journey on ‘The Voice’ after chair-turning blind audition

Latest News

Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Lost your car in the Maui fires? Here’s what you should do
The first president of the Republic of Korea and the first to live in the Blue House was...
Inside South Korea’s Blue House .... and the Korean president with Hawaii ties
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
Inha University in South Korea is named after Incheon and Hawaii to reflect their 120-year...
HNN Special Series: Focus on Korea
Kauai police vehicle
KPD: Moped rider in critical crash wasn’t wearing helmet