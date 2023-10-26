For this oncologist, helping families through daunting battles isn’t just a job — it’s a calling

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dr. Kelley Hutchins, a pediatric hematologist oncologist, not only treats children with cancer at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, but she also helps keiki and their families live their lives in the midst of their battles.

HNN spoke to one family who says they were able to navigate their son’s cancer with Dr. Hutchins in their corner.

Aidan Long was an active, sports-loving 7th grader when he was diagnosed with cancer.

He wore either a Kansas City Chiefs or Golden State Warriors’ jersey everywhere he went, he excelled at soccer and basketball, and he loved playing with his brothers.

Then one weekend as he was waiting for basketball tryouts, his entire world shifted.

“Her mom walked in and he was having a seizure,” said Aidan’s dad, Terence. “So we went straight to Kapiolani and come to find out he had too much pressure in his cranium.”

“He had a brain mass that was pushing up against the brain tissue that was causing the seizure,” added Sherilyn, Aiden’s mom.

Soon after, Aidan had surgery to remove the mass — He needed radiation and chemotherapy.

That’s when he met Dr. Hutchins — She may have been a doctor, but she quickly became a friend.

“She was like, so Aidan, how are the Chiefs and the Warriors doing? And his face would light up ‘cause he gets to talk about Curry and Mahomes ‘cause they’re his favorite players,” Sherilyn recalled.

“He had goals for himself. He wanted to get back on the basketball court and do the things he loved with his family and friends and did as much as he could along the way,” Dr. Hutchins said.

One of those things, was a school trip to Camp Erdman.

Initially his parents said no because the camp was right after surgery and they were worried about his safety.

But Aidan’s new friend intervened.

“Dr. Hutchins said what do I have to do? She sat in a meeting with all his teachers and principals, gave him the green light. He was able to go to radiation in the day and then spend time with his classmates,” Sherilyn explained.

The highlight of the week: Aidan and his dad climbed the 20-foot rope ladder and completed the camp’s obstacle course.

Mom says he conquered his own fear, and that moment may have set the tone for his cancer journey.

He was ready to fight.

“He never gave up. Like my husband has his quote right here,” Sherilyn lifted her husband’s forearm to reveal a tattoo that read:

Don’t ever give up, cause that’s when you lose the battle

Those were Aidan’s own words when he started radiation. Dr. Hutchins treated him for 15 months. She talked sports with him, learned about dinosaurs from him and fed off his positive energy.

Aidan battled hard until the end.

“Then finally we decided it’s enough already. It’s time to say goodbye,” Sherilyn said.

When Aidan passed away in February 2021, Dr. Hutchins made sure to be there for his parents to hug them and comfort them. She helped them deal with the grief, shock and anger.

“Again it’s a privilege to be able to do that with them,” Dr. Hutchins said. “As sad as these moments are, again it’s very important to be able to do this with them.”

She still keeps in contact with Aidan’s family.

While the treatment and care she provided was so special and unique to Aidan and what he needed, it’s also a standard Dr. Hutchins holds herself to because she loves what she does.

“To see the resilience of these children and to be gifted the ability to help care for patients and their families when they’re going through such a difficult time. It’s just really an honor to be able to do this,” Dr. Hutchins said.

The Long family nominated Dr. Hutchins as their healthcare hero.

