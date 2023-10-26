Teen suspect in fatal Makaha shooting makes first court appearance
Published: Oct. 25, 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old at Makaha Beach made his first court appearance Wednesday.
Branston Medieros, 16, is charged as an adult for the shooting death of Miguel Agoo Junior in May.
Witnesses told police Medeiros opened fire after Agoo refused to shake his hand to settle an argument.
A judge confirmed his bail today at $750,000.
Medeiros is due back in court on Friday.
