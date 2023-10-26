Police investigating apparent shooting in Makiki that left man seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting in Makiki that left a 24-year-old man seriously injured on Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Kinau Street near Times Supermarket.

A witness told Hawaii News Now it began with argument between two men in the parking lot, then one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

“[He] dropped his bike and reached into his bag — gotta be a gun because I heard it fire,” said the witness.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

The witness said the suspect then jumped on his bike with his son and rode off.

So far, no arrests have been made. An investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any tips, call CrimeStoppers at (808)955-8300.

