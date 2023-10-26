Military, community leaders discuss use of Kolekole Pass as future evacuation route

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After the Maui wildfires, community leaders on Oahu are looking into utilizing the Kolekole Pass as an emergency evacuation route.

It’s the only roadway crossing the Waianae Mountain range, between Waianae and Central Oahu.

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said it met with state officials and community leaders on Tuesday in a collaborative effort to ensure understanding of the procedures required to open Kolekole Pass Road in the event of an emergency.

The Army is in charge of opening access at Schofield. The Waianae side is the Navy’s jurisdiction.

A joint agreement last year states only Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, city and county emergency vehicles are allowed through in times of crisis.

Officials said Kolokole Pass has historically been off-limits to civilian traffic due to security measures and general safety concerns.

But military officials say they will never block access for civilians in an emergency.

“The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii was glad to partner today with the Navy to open up Kolekole paths to allow our community members, and some of our state officials, as well as transportation experts, look at the potential use of that as an emergency evacuation route,” said U.S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Steve McGunegle.

Leeward Oahu Councilmember Andria Tupola is urging leaders to consider opening the route for residents during evacuations and highway closures.

