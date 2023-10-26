After long delay, Maui County releases ‘after action’ report on 2018 Lahaina fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After weeks of delays, Maui County has released an “after action” report on the 2018 Lahaina fire that onlookers say government was trying to bury.

That wind-fueled blaze in Kauaula Valley destroyed 21 houses and more than two dozen vehicles.

Complying with a public records request, Maui’s emergency management agency released the 66-page document outlining what needed to be fixed in the wake of the 2018 blaze.

Nonprofit head: Maui trying to bury 2018 wildfire report that offers insight into government inaction

The recommendations included numerous ways to improve public communication and to coordinate agencies to make informed decisions, but it appears no action was taken.

A spokesperson for Maui County released this statement:

“Every emergency incident’s After Action Plan is valuable including the section from 2018 on public information that Hawaii News Now is inquiring about. During the past ten weeks, we’ve addressed recommendations from the 2018 Report and strive to go above and beyond those recommendations when possible. We’ve made use of, and continue to use a wide variety of avenues to address information sharing that included social media, websites, press conferences, civil air patrol fly overs, video messages, community message boards, public meetings, television, radio and print media. The volume of need for information has been extraordinary in a disaster of this scale and I’m certain the After Action Report for the crisis we’re making our way through now will also be valuable going forward.”

