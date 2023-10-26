Suspect in shooting that left man seriously injured fled on bike, witness says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting in Honolulu that left a man seriously injured Wednesday afternoon.

According to Emergency Medical Services, it happened around 1:25 p.m. near 1330 Kinau St.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, told Hawaii News Now it began with an argument between two males near the Times Supermarket parking lot on Beretania Street. The argument escalated and one of the men appeared to pull out a gun, the witness added. A gunshot was heard shortly thereafter.

The suspect then jumped on his bike with his son and rode off, the witness said.

EMS treated a 24-year-old man for an apparent gunshot wound to his arm and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

HPD has not provided further details at this time.

This story will be updated.

