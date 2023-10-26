HI Now Daily
Land Board to consider 19-acre site as landfill for Lahaina wildfire debris

Crews have started to apply a soil stabilizer in fire-ravaged Lahaina aimed at preventing ash...
Crews have started to apply a soil stabilizer in fire-ravaged Lahaina aimed at preventing ash and other debris from being washed into offshore waters.(EPA)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 23 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Land Board will consider a request Friday to use state Department of Land and Natural Resources property as a landfill for wildfire debris.

The suggested site, next to the closed Olowalu Landfill, is within five miles of the impact zone.

The landfill would not contain toxic debris being collected by the EPA in Lahaina. Those materials will be shipped to a facility off-island.

Instead, it will be the site of other materials cleared from property. Because there will likely be some human remains in that debris, many have called for it to remain at a site on-island.

The DLNR Land Division currently controls the 19.4-acre property being considered for the landfill. It’s a former cinder quarry and would require preparation to hold cleared materials.

The Land Board is also being asked to approve and recommend to the governor the issuance of an executive order setting aside the land to Maui County. A project cost was not available.

