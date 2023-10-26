HI Now Daily
Indigenous Filipino dance group wraps up US tour with Honolulu performances

Helobung, a group of artists from the indigenous Tboli tribe in the southern Philippines, is...
Helobung, a group of artists from the indigenous Tboli tribe in the southern Philippines, is holding free performances across Oahu this week.(Helobung / Center Stage)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:52 PM HST|Updated: 21 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of artists from the indigenous Tboli tribe in the southern Philippines is holding free performances across Oahu this week.

Helobung means ‘endless joy’ and is composed of five artists from Lake Sebu in Mindanao. They teach movements and engage audiences in “Tales, Tunes, and Threads of the Tbolis,” a performance that shares their cultural roots and practices that live on in contemporary Tbolis.

Their Oahu visit wraps up a U.S, tour celebrating Filipino American History Month, sponsored by the U.S. State Department’s public diplomacy program, Center Stage.

Organizers say sharing traditions, dances and music promotes mutual understanding between international cultures.

On Friday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m., Helobung will perform at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Barbara Smith Amphitheatre, 2411 Dole Street. For more information, click here.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the group will perform and host workshops for adults, teens and children ages 5 and up, at the Filipino Community Center, 94-428 Mokuola St. in Waipahu. Call 808-455-0557 for more information.

Then at 2:30 p.m., Helobung will perform at Waipahu Public Library. For more information, call 808-675-0358.

All events are free and open to the public.

Helobung, led by ensemble leader and artistic director Michael Yambok, and Center Stage tour manager Diego Bucio will join HNN’s Sunrise Weekends this Saturday at 8 a.m. to talk about their experience and showcase part of their performance.

For HNN’s series on Filipino American History, click here.

