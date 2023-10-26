Honoring a Hawaii legend: Portrait of Daniel Inouye unveiled at nation’s capital

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portrait of the late U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye was unveiled Tuesday at the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

It was the first painting of a person of color in the U.S. Senate’s leadership portrait series — and it was even more special as it was painted by a local artist.

Kirk Kurokawa of Maui is the artist behind the painting.

At first glance, it almost looks like a photograph, but when you take a closer look, you begin to see the paint strokes of a project that took months to complete and years of planning.

Kurokawa said because the late-senator is no longer with us, he had to rely solely on photographs taken during Inouye’s life.

“Usually I’m able to meet them in person and take my own photographs and come up with the portrait that way,” he explained.

“This way it was a little bit different. But, you know, because Senator Inouye was a person who has been in the public for so long there’s lots of photos to use for reference of him. So I was lucky to have all of that to work from.”

Daniel Inouye portrait (Kirk Kurokawa)

The painting also includes some Easter eggs to commemorate defining moment’s of Inouye’s life and career.

These elements can be seen in the blue flag of the 442nd infantry he served in as member of the U.S. Army in WWII, a pewter cup that has his family crest on it, a gavel from the Iran-Contra issue in which he played a big part in, and his book and a paper he authored.

Kurokawa said being able to paint Senator Inouye and honor all he has done for the country and Hawaii was more than just an amazing experience.

“You could say, it’s kind of like a dream come true, but it’s actually bigger than that. It’s nothing that I could have even dreamt of,” Kurokawa said.

“Dan Inouye was just the legend of Hawaii. He is our hero, and he has been someone that worked for our country and worked for our state and to have the opportunity to paint him and for the painting to be hung in our nation’s Capitol and to be there forever. People will be looking at this painting for many years. It’s humbling.”

“I feel so fortunate just to be associated with Senator Inouye,” he said.

