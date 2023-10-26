HNN Special Series: Focus on Korea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN’s Annalisa Burgos traveled to South Korea to explore the historic relationship between Hawaii and Korea, from the first immigrants who arrived from Incheon 120 years ago to Hawaii’s obsession with Korean food, K-pop, K-drama and all things Korean.

COMING UP: Episode 3: Inside South Korea’s Blue House and the Korean President with Hawaii ties

Episode 2: How Koreans in Hawaii built Inha University in Incheon

Inha University in South Korea looks like any place of higher education – a sprawling campus with students pursuing careers and personal growth.

Episode 1: The First Korean Immigrants in the United States arrived in Hawaii in 1903

This year marks 120 years since the first Koreans arrived in Hawaii, laying the foundation for Korea’s historic relationship with the islands and the U.S.

