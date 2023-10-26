HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HNN Special Series: Focus on Korea

Inha University in South Korea is named after Incheon and Hawaii to reflect their 120-year...
Inha University in South Korea is named after Incheon and Hawaii to reflect their 120-year history.(Inha University)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:47 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN’s Annalisa Burgos traveled to South Korea to explore the historic relationship between Hawaii and Korea, from the first immigrants who arrived from Incheon 120 years ago to Hawaii’s obsession with Korean food, K-pop, K-drama and all things Korean.

Tune in every Thursday at 5 p.m. for a new episode of HNN’s “Focus on Korea.”

COMING UP: Episode 3: Inside South Korea’s Blue House and the Korean President with Hawaii ties

Inha University in South Korea looks like any place of higher education – a sprawling campus with students pursuing careers and personal growth.
This year marks 120 years since the first Koreans arrived in Hawaii, laying the foundation for Korea’s historic relationship with the islands and the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luxury home on Front St. destroyed by fire.
He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Amazon continues Hawaii expansion with $415M investment, 500 new jobs for residents
Shark warning sign / HNN
Experts: Shark bite off Oahu’s North Shore a reminder for beachgoers to stay vigilant
Before 17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu stepped onto the stage for the blind auditions of NBC’s “The...
PODCAST: Hawaii teen preps for journey on ‘The Voice’ after chair-turning blind audition

Latest News

Kauai police vehicle
Moped rider in critical condition after losing control, crashing on Kauai
Lahaina residents will be able to return to three more disaster areas this Friday and Saturday.
HNN News Brief (Oct. 27, 2023)
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, October 27, 2023
(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
8-inch water main break prompts closure of Waipahu Intermediate
Mark Ross walks around what's left of his home in Kula.
Kula residents who lost homes in fire say county took much-needed water meters