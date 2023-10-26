Promise of rail-fueled revitalization cold comfort to Kalihi businesses struggling to stay afloat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Rail Authority is responding to complaints from Kalihi business owners who’ve been putting up with a utility relocation project for nearly a year.

Officials say construction won’t be completed until March of 2031.

Several businesses along Dillingham Boulevard say they’ve seen a drop in business due to construction. Som even say they might have to close their doors for good.

HART says they are working to increase accessibility, but there is only so much they can do.

“We are out here every day,” said spokesperson Joey Manahan, who is no stranger to Kalihi, having represented the area for 16 years in both the state legislature and Honolulu City Council.

He now works for HART to engage with the community as construction for Skyline creeps further into his former district.

“Kalihi is open for business,” said Manahan.

One of the biggest concerns has been access, as cones stretch the road for more than a mile, blocking cars from making left turns.

“Dillingham is real bad traffic, and I try to avoid here,” a Kalihi resident said.

Manahan showed off some of the recent changes HART has made in just the last month, like widening entrances to businesses on the side they are on and adding these blue signs directly on the road that let drivers know they can turn.

“We do everything from coordinate deliveries. We work around business hours ... Google and Apple Maps are updated,” Manahan said.

However, some businesses believe the only thing that will help bring back lost customers is if access to both lanes is restored.

“They say that they avoid this area,” said an employee at a new Asian grocery store on Dillingham Boulevard. There were mostly empty aisles in the store.

Staff say they may have to close down if things don’t change.

“If it still continues like this, our business will go down and won’t come back and maybe will close. Make the road more bigger or more ways to come here,” said the employee.

HNN asked Manahan, who said allowing left turns on both lanes is one thing they cannot change. “You know there is a bigger picture, and that’s rail ... is a catalyst for the revitalization of Kalihi,” Manahan said.

