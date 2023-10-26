HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected to persist through the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected to persist through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected to persist through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:38 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the next several days, sea breezes will bring afternoon clouds and isolated showers followed by clearing at night with the land breezes. —

A weak front will reach and dissipate near Kauai this weekend. A weak ridge will build to the north and localized land and sea breezes continue.

A slight strengthening of the winds is forecast this weekend due to high pressure behind the front, which may be enough to focus more of the cloud cover windward, though many leeward spots will continue to see daytime cloud build ups through the weekend into next week.

Rainfall chances and accumulations will continue to be low overall with the highest chances for windward Kauai.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

The current N/NW swell is dropping, another modest N/NW swell is due on Sunday. The current long-period south-southwest swell will likely be reinforced by additional pulses on Thursday,Saturday and Sunday. Minor Coastal flooding is possible this weekend due to the extreme high tides.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected to persist through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 26, 2023

Most Read

Luxury home on Front St. destroyed by fire.
He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Amazon continues Hawaii expansion with $415M investment, 500 new jobs for residents
Shark warning sign / HNN
Experts: Shark bite off Oahu’s North Shore a reminder for beachgoers to stay vigilant
Before 17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu stepped onto the stage for the blind auditions of NBC’s “The...
PODCAST: Hawaii teen preps for journey on ‘The Voice’ after chair-turning blind audition

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, October 27, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions expected to linger over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions expected to linger over the weekend
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Slow winds through Thursday and gradually trades will rebuild
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected to persist through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 26, 2023