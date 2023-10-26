First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the next several days, sea breezes will bring afternoon clouds and isolated showers followed by clearing at night with the land breezes. —

A weak front will reach and dissipate near Kauai this weekend. A weak ridge will build to the north and localized land and sea breezes continue.

A slight strengthening of the winds is forecast this weekend due to high pressure behind the front, which may be enough to focus more of the cloud cover windward, though many leeward spots will continue to see daytime cloud build ups through the weekend into next week.

Rainfall chances and accumulations will continue to be low overall with the highest chances for windward Kauai.

The current N/NW swell is dropping, another modest N/NW swell is due on Sunday. The current long-period south-southwest swell will likely be reinforced by additional pulses on Thursday,Saturday and Sunday. Minor Coastal flooding is possible this weekend due to the extreme high tides.

