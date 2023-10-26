Controversial medical marijuana farm raided, thousands of plants seized

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have seized thousands of marijuana plants in a sunrise raid at the Care Waialua farm. Hawaii News Now was there as dozens of federal agents, state narcotics officers and Honolulu police moved in on the property with a search warrant.

The plants were pulled from the property greenhouse, wrapped in large plastic bags, then loaded onto box trucks.

Care Waialua is a polarizing site.

Described as a co-op, Care Waialua is not a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

Care Waialua raided (Kawano, Lynn | None)

Owner Jason Hanley’s North Shore home was also raided, but he was not arrested.

Hanley has been open to lawmakers and the media about the property.

In February, he showed Hawaii News Now the crop as legislators and the public debated recreational marijuana.

Care Waialua provides marijuana to more than a thousand patients. (HNN)

“We have 1,200 plants, we have 1,000 patients on site,” Hanley told us during that interview.

He said Care Waialua provided a place for medical marijuana patients to rent space if they can’t cultivate at their own homes or can’t afford to buy from dispensaries.

Hanley said he’d been working with lawmakers to change the rules to allow this format.

Care Waialua raided (Kawano, Lynn | None)

Hanley explained the process of tagging the plants on property. “The patient’s registration number and the patient’s expiration date on the card is tagged at the base of the plant,” he said.

Supporters say they depend on Care Waialua for medicine.

Even so, marijuana is illegal under federal law — even though it’s rarely a focus of law enforcement agencies.

Victor Bakke, a former deputy city prosecutor turned defense attorney, said federal authorities often don’t interfere with licensed dispensaries.

But large growing operations like Care Waialua can be a red flag.

“Unlicensed, unregulated, not under any control of the state and simply operating a large growing operation,” Bakke said.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations, which is the lead investigative agency, confirmed in a statement that agents were conducting an operation but the agency would not confirm any details.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.