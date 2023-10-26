IN FULL: Maui County Council holds news conference on recovery efforts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui County Council held a news conference Thursday to discuss the latest wildfire recovery efforts and work to get more aid to impacted residents.

The update comes as EPA crews continue the work of removing hazardous materials from Lahaina’s burn zones. As of Thursday, workers had cleared about 85% of burned properties.

In addition to removing toxic debris, the EPA is applying a soil stabilizer to prevent particulates from getting into the air and nearshore waters.

Once the toxic material removal is complete, officials will begin the process of clearing properties.

