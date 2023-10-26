Become part of the solution to a safer and more loving world

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Scarlett Lewis founded the nonprofit Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement in honor of her son, Jesse, who was murdered during the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in December 2012. Shortly after his death, Scarlett decided to be part of the solution to the issues that we’re seeing in our society — that also caused the tragedy — and turned it into an opportunity to build a culture of love, resilience, forgiveness, and connection in our communities at a time when it is needed the most.

For more information, visit www.ChooseLoveMovement.org or on Facebook @JLChooseLove and Instagram @chooselovemovement

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.