Amazon continues Hawaii expansion with $415M investment, 500 new jobs for residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amazon is revealing details of its much-anticipated expansion plans in Hawaii, saying that it plans to hire hundreds of people for a new facility in Sand Island.

Consumers and local retailers alike are excited about the retailer’s plans, which include the opening of a new three-story distribution facility on Auiki Street.

Amazon purchased the 15-acre lot in 2020.

“Packages will fly in, they’ll get trucked via our truck to the facility at Sand Island roughly overnight and then 10 o’clock in the morning you’ll start to see packages coming out of the facility,” said Stephen Maduli-Williams, senior economic development manager at Amazon.

Amazon executives told members of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii at their annual meeting in Waikiki that 900 people already work for the company in Hawaii.

Once the new Sand Island facility opens in April, it’ll employ up to 500 additional people.

Amazon has invested $415 million into Hawaii, including $200 million into the Sand Island facility, $125 million into another facility in Kapolei.

Executives say customers won’t necessarily see more bulky items shipped to Hawaii.

“What you’ll probably see is a great selection of things that you are already receiving and you most certainly should get them faster,” said Maduli-Williams.

There are concerns and questions about Amazon entering the Hawaii market, but Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii president, says big business and small business can work together.

“You can shop at 3 o’clock in the morning eating Cheetos, in your pajamas, and no one is going to judge you, but Amazon does have programs that will help our local retailers,” said Yamaki.

Jimmy Tokioka, director at Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, said Amazon’s expansion must be accompanied by a “buy local” message.

“Amazon is going to be a part of this local community and it’s important that we support local businesses as well,” he said.

Company officials also stressed working with local businesses.

“In Hawaii, we have 1,200 sellers today, but we feel there’s a lot more work that we can do here on the islands,” said Bobby Co, sales manager at Amazon.

The company will also partner with six to eight entrepreneurs that can deliver their products once on island. To facilitate that, Amazon will have a sellers’ training event next month, hiring events early next year and it expects to open its Sand Island center in April.

