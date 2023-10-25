HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Wildfire survivors allowed to return to three more Lahaina burn zones this week

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina(DVIDS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:47 AM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahaina residents will be able to return to three more disaster areas this Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28, the restrictions will be lifted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Zone 4A, 4B and 4C.

Those zones consist of the following streets:

  • 4A: Front Street, Hoapili Street, Huea Street, Kapunakea Street, Keao Street, Olona Place
  • 4B: Ainakea Road, Hamau Place, Hiki Place, Komohana Place, Malolo Place
  • 4C: Akeke Place, Kahoma Street, Kapunakea Street, Nahale Place

Vehicle passes are needed to enter.

Officials say visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zone 4A, 4B and 4C
Zone 4A, 4B and 4C(Maui County)

The county also said restrictions will be lifted by the U.S. Coast Guard for water adjacent to Zone 4A or Zone O-4A.

On Monday, burn zones 9H, 9I and 9J are set to reopen. The area inlcudes streets between Kaakolu and Kahena Street, including Kaalo Place.

Residents can apply for a pass Friday and Saturday at the Lahaina Civic Center or the Kalana O Maui County Building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Luxury home on Front St. destroyed by fire.
He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone
Amazon continues Hawaii expansion with $415M investment, 500 new jobs for residents
Shark warning sign / HNN
Experts: Shark bite off Oahu’s North Shore a reminder for beachgoers to stay vigilant
HPD police cruiser / file image
Police investigating apparent shooting in Makiki that left man seriously injured

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, October 27, 2023
(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
8-inch water main break prompts closure of Waipahu Intermediate
Mark Ross walks around what's left of his home in Kula.
Kula residents who lost homes in fire say county took much-needed water meters
Crews shown applying a soil stabilizer in fire-ravaged Lahaina aimed at preventing ash and...
Where will Lahaina’s fire debris end up? It could be just a few miles away
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says medicine should not be thrown in the trash or...
Drug take back day: Where to safely dispose unused medications in Hawaii