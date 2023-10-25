Wildfire survivors allowed to return to three more Lahaina burn zones this week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahaina residents will be able to return to three more disaster areas this Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28, the restrictions will be lifted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Zone 4A, 4B and 4C.

Those zones consist of the following streets:

4A: Front Street, Hoapili Street, Huea Street, Kapunakea Street, Keao Street, Olona Place

4B: Ainakea Road, Hamau Place, Hiki Place, Komohana Place, Malolo Place

4C: Akeke Place, Kahoma Street, Kapunakea Street, Nahale Place

Vehicle passes are needed to enter.

Officials say visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zone 4A, 4B and 4C (Maui County)

The county also said restrictions will be lifted by the U.S. Coast Guard for water adjacent to Zone 4A or Zone O-4A.

On Monday, burn zones 9H, 9I and 9J are set to reopen. The area inlcudes streets between Kaakolu and Kahena Street, including Kaalo Place.

Residents can apply for a pass Friday and Saturday at the Lahaina Civic Center or the Kalana O Maui County Building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

