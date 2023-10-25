Submit your photos: The ‘This is Now’ costume contest is back!
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM HST|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - OK, ghouls, ghosties and witches: It’s time for some friendly (and a little scary) Halloween competition.
The “This is Now” Halloween costume contest is back!
Here’s how it works:
- First, submit a photo of your Halloween costume below.
- The “This is Now” team will choose six finalists.
- Our Instagram audience will then choose their top three with “likes.”
The best part: The winners score a $100 gift card to International Market Place.
For all the contest rules, click here.
And to enter, submit a photo of your Halloween costume below:
