Submit your photos: The ‘This is Now’ costume contest is back!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - OK, ghouls, ghosties and witches: It’s time for some friendly (and a little scary) Halloween competition.

The “This is Now” Halloween costume contest is back!

Here’s how it works:

First, submit a photo of your Halloween costume below.

The “This is Now” team will choose six finalists.

Our Instagram audience will then choose their top three with “likes.”

The best part: The winners score a $100 gift card to International Market Place.

For all the contest rules, click here.

And to enter, submit a photo of your Halloween costume below:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.