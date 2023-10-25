HI Now Daily
Submit your photos: The ‘This is Now’ costume contest is back!

Do you have what it takes to enter the HNN Halloween contest?
Do you have what it takes to enter the HNN Halloween contest?(Erin Santos)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM HST|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - OK, ghouls, ghosties and witches: It’s time for some friendly (and a little scary) Halloween competition.

The “This is Now” Halloween costume contest is back!

Here’s how it works:

  • First, submit a photo of your Halloween costume below.
  • The “This is Now” team will choose six finalists.
  • Our Instagram audience will then choose their top three with “likes.”

The best part: The winners score a $100 gift card to International Market Place.

For all the contest rules, click here.

And to enter, submit a photo of your Halloween costume below:

