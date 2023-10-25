She went from drug addiction to graduation — and her ‘North Star’ is still guiding her every day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Camille McComas’s dramatic turnaround is an inspiring story of grit and determination. Five years ago, she was a slave to crystal meth.

“I was lost in that addiction a good number of years,” she said.

Then came the Fourth of July 2019, the day she learned she was pregnant.

“On that day I made that conscious decision that I was going to fight my demons, that it was now my responsibility to bring a new life into the world. I haven’t looked back since,” she said.

The high school dropout earned her GED and enrolled at Honolulu Community College.

“I had a lot of catching up to do and a big hole to climb out of,” she said.

McComas did more than go to class and pass her exams.

She became the president of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, a student advocate for the Collegiate Recovery Leadership Academy, and an award and scholarship recipient.

She immersed herself in her studies.

“I know that the way to able to make choices and to be able to have an option on what I do with my life would require an education,” she said.

Her life took a dramatic turn for the better. As a Native Hawaiian, she got involved in cleanup projects on Kahoolawe and malama aina efforts on Oahu.

“I would go there and get dirty in the loi. All in, hands in, dirty, up to your waist in water. It’s good for the soul,” she said.

Through an internship at the John A. Burns School of Medicine, McComas assisted in cardiovascular research and discovered a passion for science. This past May, the 38-year-old single mom earned her associate’s degree from Honolulu Community College.

“I’m just trying to do what’s in front of me,” she said. “I’m honored that other people are able to find strength in my story.”

She admits there were times she thought about throwing in the towel, but then she’d think about her mother who raised her as a single mom, and the sacrifices she made.

And she’d think about her daughter.

“My mama actually called her my North Star. She teaches more than I think any of these professors can,” she said.

McComas is now pursuing her bachelor’s degree at UH-Manoa, focusing on public health, and looking forward to a career after she graduates.

What an about-face from where she was headed.

“The only thing I would ever have to say is, if I can, anyone can,” she said.

McComas once joked that getting her college diploma would happen the day pigs fly. So she drew a pig with wings and put in on her graduation cap.

It’s a reminder to herself to never say never.

