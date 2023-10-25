HI Now Daily
New Halloween attraction lets you walk through horror show at Hawaii Theatre

The Masked Ones A Walk-Through Theatrical Horror Experience “1706” returns with an all-new,...
The Masked Ones A Walk-Through Theatrical Horror Experience “1706” returns with an all-new, original play—a tale of horror, suspense and mystery at Hawaii Theatre Center.(1706)
By Lili Hurd
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you like horror movies, imagine walking through one. That’s the idea behind a new immersive experience playing at the Hawaii Theatre this week.

Noa Laporga, co-owner of 17A Productions and Haunted Plantation, created a scary walk-through adventure for Halloween fanatics called “1706, The Masked Ones,” which allows attendees to interact with actors/monsters.

“1706 I would say is a combination of haunted attraction as well as horror play and horror theatre. It’s 45 minutes long which is what makes it really cool and it’s a story too,” said Laporga.

Laporga said guests will be be transported into a timeless, dark and empty dimension, which contains a variety of sensory elements including light physical touch, tight spaces, creepy imagery, sounds, lighting and fog effects. Attendees will walk through the entire transformed venue, climbing multiple stairs and more.

It may be too intense for some guests and is only open to those 18 years of age or older. A valid ID card is required.

Remaining shows are on Thursday, Oct. 26, and Monday, Oct 30, and run every half hour, starting at 6 p.m. and ending with the last show at 10:30 p.m. Only 10-12 people are accepted per show.

There will also be a ghost bar and lounge.

For tickets, visit hawaiitheatre.com/events/1706-the-masked-ones-a-walk-through-theatrical-horror-experience.

