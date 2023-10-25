HI Now Daily
Healthier Hawaii: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Jami Fukui is a breast medical oncologist. She explains how women can detect breast cancer early through screening.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:57 AM HST|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:55 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! It’s one of the most common cancers affecting women here in Hawaii.

Dr. Jami Fukui is a breast medical oncologist with Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children. She is also an associate professor and researcher at the University of Hawaii Cancer Center.

She explains how women can detect breast cancer early through screening mammography.

Fukui also explains risk factors involved and several treatment options available to women depending on their cancer. She emphasizes that cancer care for patients is a whole-team effort.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

