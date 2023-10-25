When the weight of cancer was too much to bear, this Hawaii doctor gave her hope

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dr. Katie Huang, an oncologist at Straub Medical Center, stepped up when a fellow health care professional was diagnosed with cancer by providing the encouragement and care needed to fight against the devastating disease.

Suzette King is an emergency room nurse and you couldn’t tell by looking at her that she’s also a cancer survivor.

Although she got her health back, it wasn’t an easy process. Plus, she had a lot of help along the way.

Last March, Suzette was diagnosed with stage 3 rectal carcinoma.

“When I looked it up, I knew how serious it was,” Suzette said. “So the diagnosis is rectal cancer. Rectal is the, the very end of your large intestine.”

Being a nurse who witnessed all the horrors of cancer, Suzette thought it was best to refused that standard treatment, which is very invasive.

“I saw the people that came into the ER that were on chemo — they just were miserable — they came in all the time, constantly nauseous, throwing up, and I just saw the family saw the family suffering,” Suzette recalled.

“I’m a single parent, have a daughter that’s 32-years-old now, and I couldn’t bear her having to change her life in the prime of her life to stop everything move home and take care of me.”

Suzette was resigned to her fate. She said she was content with just hospice care.

“Book a trip to Greece, get enough pain medication, anti-nausea medicine and let its course take... just travel and enjoy the rest of my life,” Suzette said.

But her daughter and Dr. Huang had different ideas, and they even helped changed her mindset.

“My daughter just encouraged me to not give up.. to stay positive and try to live,” Suzette recalled.

Dr. Huang said she had a discussion with Suzette and her daughter about the pros, cons and possible scenarios.

“I tried to convince her that there’s a lot of patients out there with ostomy, not necessarily just from cancer for other reasons and they do live a very complete fruitful life,” Dr. Huang recalled.

After that conversation, Suzette said she changed the way she lived.

“From sleep to any kind of food that I put into my body, raw, organic alkaline. I followed every cancer diet book I could find,” she said.

Not only did she carefully screen what went into her body, Suzette also surrounded herself with positivity.

“ Anything negative that came in my range I would just turn and walk away. If people who were friends were negative I would tell them I’m sorry I can’t have any of this in my life,” Suzette said.

That renewed attitude helped her get through the grueling surgery and recovery. Today, her outlook is very bright.

“So she did great with the surgery,” Dr. Huang said. “Then boom, the next time when she saw me, she was like, happy and I was just like, overjoyed.”

Suzette admitted although she had tons of wonderful healthcare providers, she puts Dr. Huang in a particular group.

“They’re born to be doctors, that’s their calling, they’d do if they didn’t get paid, they love it, they’re good at it, they’re kind and gentle with people yet honest and open about all consequences,” she said.

Dr. Huang describes herself not so much a cheerleader, but a “truth-teller” who looks at the upside of things.

“I try to say, you know, I’m here to be objective, to give you the information so that you can make that decision... it should not be me saying, oh, these are the things and, you know, take it or leave it,” she explained.

“I try to understand what their fears are and then try to tell them the opposite side of that fear.”

Suzette says she hopes to remain friends with Dr. Huang both on a professional and personal level.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.