EMS: 31-year-old man seriously injured following apparent shooting in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an apparent shooting in Downtown Honolulu overnight on Wednesday, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The incident happened near the area of Nuuanu Avenue and Hotel Street.

EMS was called to the scene at about 12:45 a.m. where they treated the victim who, they say, was apparently shot in his upper torso.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No details yet on a HPD investigation or a possible suspect in the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

