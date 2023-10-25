HI Now Daily
Researchers coring into ancient reefs off Hawaii seek to mend fences after uproar

Researchers tell us they are approximately 12 miles off the coast of Hawaii island
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:28 PM HST|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:27 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UK-based researchers taking samples of the ocean floor off Hawaii Island don’t appear to be breaking any rules, but they are drawing criticism.

Scientists are “coring” into the coral, but said they’re learning to be more respectful of Hawaii’s culture after an uproar from some in the Native Hawaiian community.

Researchers say they’re working about 12 miles off the coast of Hawaii island.

That’s because they were denied a permit by the state to operate closer to shore. Instead, they claim they got permission from the U.S. State Department to conduct their research in federal waters.

The U.S. State Department in a statement to HNN clarified saying:

“The U.S. Department of State plays a role in approving marine scientific research in U.S. waters by foreign scientists.  However, because this research project includes an American co-chief scientist, it did not require Department of State consent to proceed.  When we receive inquiries about projects that do not require our review, we advise researchers to seek permits through domestic agencies.”

The team is looking at “drowned reefs,” ancient ecosystems that were once thriving but impacted by sea level rise thousands of years ago.

Researchers aboard the MMA Valour believe the ancient reefs could hold secrets to predicting sea level rise in the future.

“We have to look in the past and what’s happened in the past and learn those lessons to help us learn what happened in the future,” said Christina Ravelo, a researcher onboard who is a professor at the University of California.

To do that, researchers say they need to “core” into the ancient reefs that they say are no longer alive to get samples.

“Some of the holes are going 150 feet into the ground,” said Kenna Rubin, another researcher on the boat.

A University of Hawaii professor on the boat is behind the project, but says she urged the other researchers not from Hawaii to consult with Native Hawaiian groups before proceeding.

“There are environmental concerns always when we do research, but to find out they didn’t even ask,” said Rubin.

The other researchers tell HNN it’s something they regret.

“We wish we had done things differently,” said Ravelo. “We acknowledge this is not our home; this is not our islands. We want to treat these samples with a lot of respect.”

Those with questions about the research can contact acr@ucsc.edu

