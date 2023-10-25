From the archives: Aloha Stadium teams up with state to digitize past games

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you ready for a blast to the past? Some thrilling moments from high school sports are now online for the world to see.

Aloha Stadium teamed up with Hawaii State Archives to digitize football games from 1991 to 2000.

The 1992 game between Iolani and Saint Louis is part of “Stadium Stars Game Day Collections.”

You can view old football, baseball and soccer high school games held at Aloha Stadium by clicking here.

The state is also looking for volunteers who are willing to update and index thousands of hours of game and event tapes.

If you’re interested in volunteering, email archives@hawaii.gov.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.