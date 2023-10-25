HI Now Daily
‘Always be our little hero’: 6-year-old dies from bacterial meningitis

The family of Wesley Gossett is hoping to raise awareness after the 6-year-old's tragic death from bacterial meningitis. (Source: WHNS)
By Anna Arinder and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM HST
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy from South Carolina died last week from bacterial meningitis.

Welsey Gossett was a first grade student at Chesnee Elementary School. His parents Hollie and TJ Gossett said their son came home from school on Oct. 11 as normal. After playing for a while, Wesley complained of a headache, then he started vomiting and running a fever.

The 6-year-old went to sleep and was unresponsive by the morning.

“He went to sleep, and the next morning we couldn’t wake him up. He was unresponsive,” Hollie Gossett said. “Then he started having seizures, and that’s when we rushed him to the hospital.”

Wesley was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis and died Oct. 15.

His parents said Wesley had all his vaccines except the meningitis vaccine – something children typically get at age 11 or 12, according to the CDC.

Wesley was an organ donor, something he expressed even as a young child that he wanted to do someday.

Hollie Gossett said about a year ago, Wesley found out that his grandpa had a heart transplant and “thought that was the coolest thing ever.”

“So, [Wesley] decided when he got older that he wanted to be a superhero and donate his organs as well,” she said.

His parents followed through on that promise, and Wesley’s organs saved the lives of seven other children across the country.

His older sister Maddie, 9, is coping with the loss of her best friend.

“We’re all having to adjust to it, but it’s been hardest on [Maddie]. They were constant companions,” Hollie Gossett said.

Although the family has been through the unthinkable, they are comforted knowing Wesley’s spirit will always be with them.

“He might be gone, but he’s still here with us, and we know he’s in heaven,” Hollie Gossett said. “He’ll always be our little hero.”

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover medical bills and funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

