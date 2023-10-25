HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2-year-old boy dies after being accidentally run over by father, authorities say

A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by...
A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by his father.(Antenore via Canva | File image)
By WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A young boy is dead after he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by his father.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a parking lot located on Houma Boulevard, about 15 minutes from downtown New Orleans.

According to authorities, the boy’s father was backing out of a parking space when he unknowingly struck the 2-year-old with the pickup truck.

The victim’s father, Nestor Maradiga, identified his son as 2-year-old Elian Maradiga.

Nestor reportedly told deputies that he was unaware that his son had run out to the parking lot as he was leaving for work.

Elian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said impairment didn’t seem to be a factor but their investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luxury home on Front St. destroyed by fire.
He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Amazon continues Hawaii expansion with $415M investment, 500 new jobs for residents
Shark warning sign / HNN
Experts: Shark bite off Oahu’s North Shore a reminder for beachgoers to stay vigilant
Before 17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu stepped onto the stage for the blind auditions of NBC’s “The...
PODCAST: Hawaii teen preps for journey on ‘The Voice’ after chair-turning blind audition

Latest News

FILE - Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, Aug. 1, 2022. The...
COVID-19 treatments to enter the market with a hefty price tag
Hawaii News Now/File
Hawaii woman indicted for filing false tax returns, COVID unemployment fraud
Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
Healthcare Hero: In the midst of chaos, her patients call her a voice of reassurance
A grateful mom remembers this physician every time she looks at her healthy daughters
On Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at about 5:40 a.m., a critical motor vehicle collision involving a...
Pedestrian critically injured after apparently being run over by garbage truck in Nuuanu