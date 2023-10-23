HI Now Daily
‘This was God’s plan for us’: High school sweethearts welcome spontaneous triplets

A pair of high school sweethearts welcomed triplets to their family of three.
By Chanel-Taylar McCarthy and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - What started as a normal ultrasound appointment led to a mega, but sweet, surprise for a couple in Nebraska.

High school sweethearts Chance and Sara Hohensee were looking forward to a new addition to their family of three.

The couple, who already has a 1-year-old daughter, couldn’t have guessed what they would soon learn at their next appointment.

Sara Hohensee said her 10-week ultrasound appointment began as a routine check-up, but the technician turned to the parents after finding more than one baby.

“At first, we saw two,” Chance Hohensee said. “And then she says, ‘Oh there’s two’, and then she goes ‘Oh there’s a third.”

The Lincoln couple would be bringing home three babies instead of one.

Sara said she felt overwhelmed by the news, but the unexpected surprise turned into overwhelming joy.

“What once was pure terror and fear, and how are we going to handle this,” Sara said, “We realized we were chosen to do this. This was God’s plan for us.”

The couple said their daughter Harlow, who turns two on Thursday, is adjusting well to her new role as big sister.

“They’re her babies now”, Chance said. “She really loves to love up on them and give them kisses,”

And thanks to the support from friends and family, the Hohensees said they are enjoying their new normal.

They said the triplets named Baylor Sparks, Hayes Michael and Maddyn Kay are healthy and growing well.

