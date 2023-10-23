HI Now Daily
Future of Work 2024 Conference aims to address challenges of Hawaii job market

Tons of workers and employers are expected to show at 2023 Future of Work conference on Oct. 30th at Sheraton Waikiki Hotel(Workforce Development Council (WDC))
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:25 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upcoming conference is tackling the challenges of developing Hawaii’s workforce and providing resources to workers and employers.

Bennette Misalucha, Executive Director of the Workforce Development Council, and Maricar Pilotin-Freitas, Administrator of DLIR’s Workforce Development Division joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the Future of Work 2024 Conference..

The Conference will focus on the 2024 economic outlook and Hawaii’s employment opportunities from renowned local economist, Paul Brewbaker. Top leaders in several Industries will present the following forecasts:

● Tourism: Mufi Hannemann, Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association

● Defense: Jennifer Sabas, Hawaii Defense Alliance

● Construction: Cheryl Walthall, General Contractors Association

● Healthcare: Carl Hinson, Hawaii Pacific Health

● Energy: Mark Glick, Hawaii State Energy Office

● Technology: Ed Barnabas, Booz Allen Hamilton

● Public Sector: Ryan Yamane, Deputy Director of the State Department of Human Resources Development

Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke will also announce the 2023 Workforce Development Hero Awards dedicated to those who have done outstanding work. Keith Hayashi, Superintendent, Department of Education (DOE), will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for promoting education and workforce development initiatives throughout his 34-year career with the DOE. Awardees will also participate in a question-and-answer period with attendees.

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is partnering with the State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) and Workforce Development Council (WDC) to host the inaugural event.

Future of Work 2024 Conference takes place on Monday, October 30, at Sheraton Waikiki Hotel from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Admission fees are $45 for Chamber members, educators and non-profits; $55 for members of the public; $65 for walk-ins; $30 for virtual attendance by livestream.

To learn more or register for the event, visit cochawaii.org.

