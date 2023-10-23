Rooting for the Rangers; Local father and son baseball fans travel to see their favorite team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Texas and Houston battle for American League bragging rights, a father and son from Oahu are rooting for a Rangers win.

“Oh, my gosh! I can’t tell you how much I love the Rangers. I grew up listening to the Rangers on the radio with my dad, playing in the backyard,” Jason Mitchell said.

He and his 15-year-old son, Jonah, are big baseball fans and even bigger fans of the Rangers. They follow the team all season by catching every game they can on television.

So when Texas made the playoffs, they dropped everything to see them play in person.

“The atmosphere is completely different. It’s so fun! The stadium is rocking,” Jonah said.

They snagged tickets on StubHub, arranged a hotel room, and hopped a plane from Hawaii to Arlington to join the sea of spectators in Global Life Stadium.

“Hey, go Rangers! Let’s go!” Jason said.

They are so serious about cheering Texas on; this is their second road trip to Arlington in the past two weeks.

“Last week, we first came down for the ALDS and watched them clinch it and beat the Orioles. Now we’re excited to be here again,” Jason said.

His owns his own real estate company, so his job is flexible, and Jonah’s staying up with his school work by doing lessons online. They are making memories that will last a lifetime.

“It’s for sure a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Jonah said. “I’m trying to soak it all in and take in all that atmosphere of these big playoff games.”

For Rangers fans, this series is huge. Texas is trying to punch a ticket to the World Series.

“If they can do it. It would be amazing!” Jason said.

The Mitchells could have opted to stay at home and watch the games on TV, but nothing beats being there.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.