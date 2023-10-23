HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Rooting for the Rangers; Local father and son baseball fans travel to see their favorite team

Rooting for the Rangers; Local father and son baseball fans travel to see their favorite team
Rooting for the Rangers; Local father and son baseball fans travel to see their favorite team(Jason Mitchell)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:33 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Texas and Houston battle for American League bragging rights, a father and son from Oahu are rooting for a Rangers win.

“Oh, my gosh! I can’t tell you how much I love the Rangers. I grew up listening to the Rangers on the radio with my dad, playing in the backyard,” Jason Mitchell said.

He and his 15-year-old son, Jonah, are big baseball fans and even bigger fans of the Rangers. They follow the team all season by catching every game they can on television.

So when Texas made the playoffs, they dropped everything to see them play in person.

“The atmosphere is completely different. It’s so fun! The stadium is rocking,” Jonah said.

They snagged tickets on StubHub, arranged a hotel room, and hopped a plane from Hawaii to Arlington to join the sea of spectators in Global Life Stadium.

“Hey, go Rangers! Let’s go!” Jason said.

They are so serious about cheering Texas on; this is their second road trip to Arlington in the past two weeks.

“Last week, we first came down for the ALDS and watched them clinch it and beat the Orioles. Now we’re excited to be here again,” Jason said.

His owns his own real estate company, so his job is flexible, and Jonah’s staying up with his school work by doing lessons online. They are making memories that will last a lifetime.

“It’s for sure a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Jonah said. “I’m trying to soak it all in and take in all that atmosphere of these big playoff games.”

For Rangers fans, this series is huge. Texas is trying to punch a ticket to the World Series.

“If they can do it. It would be amazing!” Jason said.

The Mitchells could have opted to stay at home and watch the games on TV, but nothing beats being there.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are particularly concerned about six missing people on Hawaii Island
Foul play may be involved in at least 6 missing persons cases on Hawaii Island
Honolulu police lights
Police search for attempted murder suspect after shooting leaves man in serious condition
South-southwest winds will increase Sunday, with an increasing chance for showers on the...
Light winds to turn south-southwesterly as a front approaches
File photo of a surf meet on Oahu's south shore.
Town and country surfers aren’t stoked on city’s proposed rules on shore water events
Beloved Oahu eatery Waiahole Poi Factory is opening a second location, with support from a...
Hawaiian eatery Waiahole Poi Factory expands to new location with help from competition

Latest News

It's been more than two months since fires tore through Lahaina Town
Maui County encouraging thousands of fire survivors to move out of hotels, live with host families
Bon dancers, taiko drums, and marching units illuminated Honoka’a’s Peace Day Parade on Saturday.
Honoka’a Peace Parade returns after 4 years; Pays tribute to Hawaii woman stuck in Gaza
A woman, 31, is in serious condition following a stabbing in Kalihi, according to Honolulu...
Woman, 31, in serious condition following stabbing in Kalihi
Bon dancers, taiko drums, and marching units illuminated Honoka’a’s Peace Day Parade on Saturday.
Honoka’a Peace Parade returns after 4 years; Pays tribute to Hawaii woman stuck in Gaza