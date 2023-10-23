HI Now Daily
Police find getaway car used in escape of 4 Georgia inmates

Officials say the men climbed through a damaged window and fence before driving away in a Dodge Challenger. (WANF)
By Hope Dean and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:53 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police have found the car that four Bibb County Detention Center inmates used to escape from the facility, WANF reports.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s criminal intelligence and special response team units found the blue Dodge Challenger in a Biomat USA parking lot in Macon. Sheriff David Davis said he appreciates community tips and every lead is being investigated.

The inmates escaped on Oct. 16.

On Wednesday, FBI Atlanta announced the reward money for information had increased by thousands of dollars. Combined with rewards from Macon Regional Crime Stoppers, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, the total reward amount is now $73,000.

The escaped inmates include:

  • Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held for murder. He is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. The combined reward amount is $17,000.
  • Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held for aggravated assault. He is described as a Black man with dreadlocks. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. The combined reward amount is $17,000.
  • Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained by the U.S. Marshals. He is described as a Black man with braids. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. The combined reward amount is $22,000.
  • Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was being detained for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. He is described as a Black man with black hair. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. The combined reward amount is $17,000.

Officials say the men climbed through a damaged window and fence before driving away in the Dodge Challenger.

Police ask anyone with information on the escapees to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (1-877-926-8332). You can also submit a tip online or on the U.S. Marshals Service’s tips app.

