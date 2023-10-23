HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times during road rage incident

Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times during road rage incident
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times during road rage incident(KTIV)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was shot multiple times during a road rage incident near Punchbowl Saturday night, according to police officials.

Sources say the incident happened around 7 p.m.

Sources say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times during a road rage incident on South Kuakini Avenue – near Liliuokalani Botanical Garden.

We’re told the victim was hit in the neck, shoulder, and stomach.

At last check, the man was in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are particularly concerned about six missing people on Hawaii Island
Foul play may be involved in at least 6 missing persons cases on Hawaii Island
Honolulu police lights
Police search for attempted murder suspect after shooting leaves man in serious condition
South-southwest winds will increase Sunday, with an increasing chance for showers on the...
Light winds to turn south-southwesterly as a front approaches
File photo of a surf meet on Oahu's south shore.
Town and country surfers aren’t stoked on city’s proposed rules on shore water events
Beloved Oahu eatery Waiahole Poi Factory is opening a second location, with support from a...
Hawaiian eatery Waiahole Poi Factory expands to new location with help from competition

Latest News

It's been more than two months since fires tore through Lahaina Town
Maui County encouraging thousands of fire survivors to move out of hotels, live with host families
Bon dancers, taiko drums, and marching units illuminated Honoka’a’s Peace Day Parade on Saturday.
Honoka’a Peace Parade returns after 4 years; Pays tribute to Hawaii woman stuck in Gaza
A woman, 31, is in serious condition following a stabbing in Kalihi, according to Honolulu...
Woman, 31, in serious condition following stabbing in Kalihi
Rooting for the Rangers; Local father and son baseball fans travel to see their favorite team
Rooting for the Rangers; Local father and son baseball fans travel to see their favorite team
Bon dancers, taiko drums, and marching units illuminated Honoka’a’s Peace Day Parade on Saturday.
Honoka’a Peace Parade returns after 4 years; Pays tribute to Hawaii woman stuck in Gaza