Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times during road rage incident

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was shot multiple times during a road rage incident near Punchbowl Saturday night, according to police officials.

Sources say the incident happened around 7 p.m.

Sources say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times during a road rage incident on South Kuakini Avenue – near Liliuokalani Botanical Garden.

We’re told the victim was hit in the neck, shoulder, and stomach.

At last check, the man was in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story may be updated.

