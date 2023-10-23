HPD launches attempted murder investigation after two teens were shot at in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police have opened an attempted murder investigation after two teens were shot early Saturday morning in Kalihi.

Officials say the 911 call came in around 1 a.m. on Ahiahi Place.

Police say the 17-year-old boys were shot at while sitting on stairs outside of an apartment.

Police officials say both suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

HPD is still searching for the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story may be updated.

